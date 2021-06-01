Shayna Baszler Calls Out Alexa Bliss For Face to Face on Next Week’s Raw

Shayna Baszler is tired of what seems to be Alexa Bliss messing with her, and wants to confront her next week on Raw. After she lost to Reginald on Monday’s show due to a pyro explosion, Baszler busted in on Alexa’s Playhouse and assaulted Reginald, then demanded a confrontation with Bliss next week.

Baszler then stared off with Bliss before kneeling down to tell Lilly that she is “just a stupid doll” before walking off. WWE has yet to officially confirm the segment for next week.