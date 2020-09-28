Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax Say They’re Not Sick

It was reported last night that Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler and Nikki Cross were all pulled from WWE Clash of Champions last night, resulting in several changes to the card. An update noted that at least two of the three of those women were healthy and they were pulled for coming into contact with someone who had COVID-19.

Both Jax and Baszler have now taken to social media to confirm that they are not sick.

Jax wrote: “Girl….I could not be better. I apologize that the announcement scared some, but all is great and healthy on my end & my tag partner’s end as well (not that I speak for her, but I kind of just did.”

A fan told Baszler that if she had COVID, hopefully she felt better, and they were sorry to see Liv Morgan lose a chance to become champion.

Baszler replied: “1. It’s not. 2. She’s never gonna win anyway.”

