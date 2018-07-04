WWE News: Shayna Baszler Appearing on Tonight’s NXT, Preview For Tonight’s Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard

– NXT women’s champion Shayna Baszler will be appearing on tonight’s episode of NXT TV, here is a preview for her appearance…

Who’s next for The Queen of Spades? After another successful title defense against the tenacious Toni Storm at the NXT U.K. Championship special. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler will appear live on WWE NXT. Having conquered the likes of Storm, Nikki Cross and Dakota Kai in recent weeks, what will the dominant champion have to say as her potential challengers attempt to keep pace?

