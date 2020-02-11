Shayna Baszler Makes Raw Debut, Attacks Becky Lynch (Pics, Video)

Shayna Baszler has her eyes on Becky Lynch and appeared on tonight’s Raw to lay into the Raw Women’s Champion. Baszler came out after Lynch defended her title against Asuka and blindsided her, taking her out and then biting into the back of Lynch’s neck. You can see pics and video below from the segment, which ended with Lynch being checked on by medical personnel and being helped to the back. PWInsider reports that Baszler is now part of the Raw roster.

Lynch is reportedly set to face Baszler at WrestleMania, though WWE has not confirmed that match yet.