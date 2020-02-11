wrestling / News
Shayna Baszler Makes Raw Debut, Attacks Becky Lynch (Pics, Video)
Shayna Baszler has her eyes on Becky Lynch and appeared on tonight’s Raw to lay into the Raw Women’s Champion. Baszler came out after Lynch defended her title against Asuka and blindsided her, taking her out and then biting into the back of Lynch’s neck. You can see pics and video below from the segment, which ended with Lynch being checked on by medical personnel and being helped to the back. PWInsider reports that Baszler is now part of the Raw roster.
Lynch is reportedly set to face Baszler at WrestleMania, though WWE has not confirmed that match yet.
STILL THE MAN.@BeckyLynchWWE RETAINS her #Raw #WomensChampionship in a hard-fought battle against @WWEAsuka! pic.twitter.com/j2atlK4WsV
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2020
♠ SHAYNA CAME TO PLAY. ♠@QoSBaszler is on #Raw making a STATEMENT at the expense of @BeckyLynchWWE! pic.twitter.com/YWadnRnNpB
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 11, 2020
STATEMENT MADE! @QoSBaszler just brutally attacked @BeckyLynchWWE on #RAW. pic.twitter.com/M9O30cvnjR
— WWE (@WWEIndia) February 11, 2020
.@QoSBaszler lands on #RAW with a savage attack on @BeckyLynchWWE! pic.twitter.com/5Mkaq4oTKK
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Sting’s Clash of Champions X Injury Derailing WCW Storylines, Lex Luger Replacing Sting Against Ric Flair
- Cody Hall Withdraws From DDT Pro Wrestling Tour Over Social Media Post
- NXT Talents Got Pay Raises, New Contracts Following Show’s Move to USA Network
- Kenny King on the BDC’s Death in TNA Due to Lucha Underground Cease & Desist