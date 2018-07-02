Shayna Baszler Backstage at Raw

– Shayna Baszler is backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. You can see video below of Bazler speaking with Mike Rome about why she’s backstage at the episode, where she plays coy and suggests she may be “scoping out some different competition” or perhaps there to be Ronda Rousey’s “eyes” during her suspension.

Baszler also posted in response to the video on Twitter, as you can see below: