Shayna Baszler Says Becky Lynch and Her Fans Are ‘About to Get Hit With a Hard Dose of Reality’

– SuperSports.com recently interviewed WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler ahead of her WrestleMania 36 Raw women’s title match against Becky Lynch. She spoke on what winning the match would mean to her and delivered a message to Becky Lynch. Below are some highlights.

Shayna Baszler on Ronda Rousey and her mother’s influence on her: “If it was up to Ronda’s mother, she would take full credit for the way my life and career has gone! … There was a time where I was living with Ronda in a house in Venice and I happened to have wresting on the TV, and I was watching wrestling… and Ronda’s mum came to the living room and she goes ‘you are not watching this, you are studying this’… and she said ‘keep that in mind’ and then walked away.”

“Ronda set the four of us up in a way that we could concentrate on being exactly what we are… You don’t make a lot of money in MMA, especially at first… She set us up so that we could just concentrate on showing up at the gym… We were free to concentrate on being whatever it is we wanted to be and that is what really set the tone for where I am at today.”

On possibly becoming the champion at WrestleMania: “It’ll crush Becky Lynch. She wants to talk about my whole life being a lie? …I think fans that aren’t familiar with the way that I wrestle, I’m here to show them a little bit of reality. This is what’s real. This is what really happens if you get in a fight with someone that you shouldn’t. This is how it works. This is what happens when you put a small animal in a lions dens and the lion wants to play with its food. This is reality…. I have a burden that I have to show what reality is and if I have that Title everyone will be forced to look at it.”

Her message to Becky Lynch: “I think that Becky Lynch, and her fans included, have gotten so used to seeing ‘fake’ – that for her to stand in a ring and talk about everything I do becoming a lie? … Everyone’s about to get hit with a hard dose of reality. I am that reality.”