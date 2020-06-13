Shayna Baszler on Why Becky Lynch Leaving For Her Pregnancy is ‘Garbage,’ Wanting to Have a Fight Pit Match

Shayna Baszler was a guest on WWE’s The Bump and discussed her previous shot at Becky Lynch for leaving to have a baby, her desire for a Fight Pit match and more. Baszler appeared on Raw back last month after Lynch gave up the Raw Women’s Title due to her pregnancy, saying, “How stupid do you have to be to get knocked up when you’re the champion?” Talking about the comments, Baszler doubled down on the comments and called it “garbage.” She also talked about her motto “Opera non Verba” (Deeds not words) and how it plays into how we see her on Raw.

You can check out highlights from the discussion and the full video below:

On wanting to do a Fight Pit match in NXT: “Yeah, I loved that obviously. I’m someone that, the time I was at NXT I was asking for a Lion’s Den type of match, you know? If you guys think back to Ken Shamrock and what-not. And I think it [the Lion’s Den] wasn’t quite as polished. I think the Fight Pit that happened in NXT was the fully-realized, polished form of the Lion’s Den. So that’s right up my alley.”

On Becky Lynch leaving due to her pregnancy: “No [I don’t have remorse]. I think it’s garbage. Like, the treatment — what are we teaching? Irresponsibility? She had responsibilities to uphold as the ‘champion’ of the division. You know what I mean? Like, take care of your responsibilities first. Don’t leave the division in an uproar and then hand your title away to whoever you feel. It’s ridiculous. But everyone’s like, ‘Oh, that’s so wonderful, la la la la la.’ But like, if that was your daughter, you’d smack her upside the head and be like, ‘You need to be smarter!’ It’s such a double standard.”

On her motto ‘Opera non Verba [Deeds not words]: “Well I think without saying much, everyone knows what I’m about. And to be honest, I haven’t had to be in the ring very long with people to let people know what I’m about either. I think what someone does says a lot more than what someone says. So I think whether people live by that or not, everyone would agree to that. But that’s a thing that one of the martial arts gyms I used to train at was the team motto. And it’s just something that carries over.

“I think people in this business worry too much about making people laugh backstage or something when they’re talking on the mic or when they’re on camera. But it’s, what matters more is what we do in the ring. It doesn’t matter if I get on camera and say, ‘I’m the best wrestler ever, I’m gonna beat everyone up,’ and then you go in the ring and don’t prove it. But if you say nothing else, but go in the ring and beat everyone up and they can’t come back for weeks or months, then that says a lot more than anything you would have said on a camera. So it’s just, it’s a motto that I live by.”

