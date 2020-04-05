WWE News: Shayna Baszler Tweets At Becky After Loss, WrestleMania 37 Promo, How Old Is Charlotte Today

– Shayna Baszler tweeted after her WrestleMania 36 loss to Becky Lynch, perhaps an indication that their feud will continue: “I’ve seen this dark before. Shoulda killed me when you had the chance….”

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Charlotte Flair who turns 34 and Diamond Dallas Page who turns 64.

– Here’s the first official promo for WrestleMania 37 which will take place on March 28th, 2021 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.