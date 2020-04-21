wrestling / News
WWE News: Shayna Baszler Won’t Comment On Breaking Her Opponents’ Arm, Highlights From Kairi Sane vs. Nia Jax
– Shayna Baszler doesn’t seem to have a lot to say about incapacitating her opponents in her last couple of matches. WWE posted the following video of Baszler being asked why she is beating her opponents into incapacitation, and she just scoffed and walked off:
– WWE posted the following highlight video from Kairi Sane vs. Nia Jax, which saw Jax pick up the win:
