wrestling / News
Shayna Baszler Challenges Reginald to Match For Next Week’s WWE Raw
It looks as if we’ll have an intergender match on next week’s WWE Raw, with Shayna Baszler challenging Reginald on tonight’s show. Monday’s episode saw Reginald attempt to get involved in the main event match, in which Baszler and Nia Jax were facing Tamina and Natalya for the WWE Women’s Tag team Championships. Baszler had already told him not to interfere, and when he came down to the ring flames shot up on stage, blinding him and distracting Baszler which allowed the champions to retain. Afterward, Baszler challenged Reginald for next week.
WWE has yet to confirm the bout at this time but if confirmed, it would join the #1 contender’s match between Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston for next Monday’s show.
SHAYNA BASZLER HAS HAD ENOUGH OF THE INTERFERENCE!@QoSBaszler just challenged @ReginaldWWE to a match next Monday on #WWERaw!! pic.twitter.com/VssKeawiek
— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Mia Yim Says Status of Keith Lee Is ‘Nobody’s Business’
- Dana Warrior Says She Had Nothing To Do With Dark Side of the Ring, Calls It ‘Smut and Filth’
- Carlito Recalls Shawn Michaels Telling Him He Didn’t Like Him, Talks Interactions With Triple H In WWE
- Note On When John Cena Would Be Able To Potentially Return to WWE