Shayna Baszler Challenges Reginald to Match For Next Week’s WWE Raw

It looks as if we’ll have an intergender match on next week’s WWE Raw, with Shayna Baszler challenging Reginald on tonight’s show. Monday’s episode saw Reginald attempt to get involved in the main event match, in which Baszler and Nia Jax were facing Tamina and Natalya for the WWE Women’s Tag team Championships. Baszler had already told him not to interfere, and when he came down to the ring flames shot up on stage, blinding him and distracting Baszler which allowed the champions to retain. Afterward, Baszler challenged Reginald for next week.

WWE has yet to confirm the bout at this time but if confirmed, it would join the #1 contender’s match between Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston for next Monday’s show.