Shayna Baszler Says Her Run Is Far From Over, Claims She ‘Lost a Food Fight’ at Money in the Bank

– Following last night’s Raw, WWE released a backstage promo video with Shayna Baszler. Earlier in the show, she commented on Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy and relinquishing the Raw women’s title to the Money in the Bank winner, Asuka. Baszler stated during Raw, “How stupid do you have to be to get knocked up when you’re the champion?” She also added, “Yeah, that kid’s gonna suck. You know who the father is? I rest my case.” In the post-show video, Shayna Baszler sated the following:

“You think I don’t read what people say about me? They think that one setback means my run here is over. No, I think I just showed out there that I am far from over. I didn’t lose last night the way you think I did. I signed up for a ladder match, and I lost a food fight. No, I’m here to show everyone what a real fight is, and that’s what you’re going to see from now on.”

You can view the clip of Baszler’s post Raw comment’s below. Additionally, she posted on Twitter after Raw on the new champion Asuka, “Your ‘champ’ won a FOOD FIGHT. #FalseEmpress”