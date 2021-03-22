wrestling / News
WWE News: Shayna Baszler Comments on Tag Team Title Defense, Riddle Pitches Scooter Business To Shinsuke Nakamura
March 21, 2021 | Posted by
– Shayna Baszler was feeling mighty after she and Nia Jax retained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at Fastlane, and cut a promo backstage commenting on it. You can see the video below, in which Baszler talked about how their titles are the most important in WWE:
– On tonight’s show, Riddle pitched the idea of a business selling tricked-out scooters after his win over Mustafa ALi on the pre-show. Nakamura seemed uncertain, and even more so when Riddle went on a stoned train of thought about scooters and Skeeters:
Doesn't seem like @ShinsukeN wants to go into the scooter business with @SuperKingofBros… 👀🛴
▶️ https://t.co/xLIqW8bMss pic.twitter.com/FuDwtsaLlV
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2021
