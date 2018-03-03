wrestling / News
WWE News: Footage of Shayna Baszler Attacking Dakota Kai in Columbus, Tonight’s NXT Event in Detroit Is Sold Out, and New Adam Cole Interview
– WWE released video footage of Shayna Baszler attacking Dakota Kai at last night’s NXT live event in Columbus, Ohio last night. You can check out that footage in the player below.
– PWInsider reports that NXT’s live event set for Detroit, Michigan is sold out for tonight.
– MLive.com recently interviewed Adam Cole.