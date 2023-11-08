Shayna Baszler Thinks People Discount Ronda Rousey’s Achievements Because They Dislike Her As A Person

In an interview with Wrestlezone (via Fightful), Shayna Baszler spoke about Ronda Rousey’s professional achievements and why she thinks people don’t give her enough credit.

She said: “I think Ronda Rousey is, I think she’s under-appreciated. I think people like to hate her for whatever reason, and it’s been that way in MMA — it’s because she doesn’t mince her words. People like to, because they don’t like her personally, they like to try to erase what she’s done for women’s sports, women’s combat sports, the UFC & WWE. They like to minimize that just because they don’t like her personally and I think that’s a shame. I might not be on the best terms [with her], but I will never deny that she did a lot for women’s combat sports. I think she’s under appreciated in some sense.“