Shayna Baszler Says Fans Cheer Her Against Ronda Rousey Because She’s Right

On the latest episode of The Bump (via Wrestling Inc), Shayna Baszler said that the reason fans have been cheering her against Ronda Rousey is because she’s right about her. Baszler and Rousey will have a match at this year’s WWE Summerslam.

She said: “One thing I’ve always said about wrestling fans – sports fans in general – is they can smell when you’re faking the funk and all this is legit and real to me. I think they connect to stuff that’s real. You just cheer for who you like and it just happens to be me because the stuff I’m saying is real and the stuff I’m saying is the stuff fans have been saying ever since Ronda got signed.“