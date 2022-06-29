In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Shayna Baszler discussed her frustration with fan criticism of Ronda Rousey, how Rousey changed women’s fighting, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Shayna Baszler on her frustration with fan criticism of Ronda Rousey: “Here’s the thing, I know Ronda enough to know that she does not spend her time on social media. Anytime she comments is because someone has said, ‘Hey, Ronda, you should comment on this,’ which isn’t often because she’ll still be like, ‘Why? Who cares?’ I get frustrated when – it’s a little more selfish than that. I get frustrated if I ever were to speak out.”

On how Rousey changed women’s fighting: “If someone were to say something like, ‘Name the top three women’s fighters of all time.’ If I put Ronda in that list, immediately, they’re like, ‘Nope, she got exposed.’ See, even now, it’s bothering me in a hypothetical. Just because she lost and you didn’t like her personality, you’re letting it cloud the fact that she changed women’s fighting. There would not be women in the UFC, at least not for a while, if it wasn’t for her. To deny that she did great things, to discredit her just because she had a loss and you didn’t like her personality, I feel like if she had lost and then came on a podcast and been like super humble and not Ronda, not herself, people would say she’s the greatest ever. But because she lost and really took it to heart and hated it, people hate her, so they have to discredit everything about it. That’s annoying to me. I can say that I might not enjoy that Amanda Nunes beat Ronda and talked smack about her after the fact, but I can say that Amanda Nunes is one of the best women’s fighters of all time. I can do that. It bothers me that regular fans can’t do that.”

