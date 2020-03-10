wrestling / News
Shayna Baszler Has a Warning For Becky Lynch In New Elimination Chamber Video
Shayna Baszler has a pointed message for Becky Lynch after she dominated her way through the Elimination Chamber. WWE posted the following video of Baszler backstage after the Elimination Chamber, where she was asked what her confidence level is like for her match with Lynch at WrestleMania.
“Becky Lynch has never faced anyone like me,” she said. “That’s because there is no one like me. I took a chunk out of Becky Lynch’s neck, and that’s just a taste of what I can do. I just wrecked every other competitor in the Elimination Chamber to send a direct message to Becky Lynch. So Becky, Becky look at me when I’m talking to you. I am going to take the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania and there’s not a damn thing you can do about it, bitch.”
