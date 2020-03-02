wrestling / News
Shayna Baszler Has Wanted A Match With Asuka ‘Since Day One’
It was reported yesterday that Shayna Baszler and Asuka will go one-on-one for the first time ever on tonight’s episode of RAW. In an interview with The New York Post, Baszler spoke about how long she’s wanted to face Asuka in a WWE ring. Here are highlights:
On wanting a match with Asuka: “When I came in and Asuka was still there and I was kind of sitting and waiting and waiting, waiting, that was the match I wanted from day one. Who doesn’t want to chase the champ? That unfortunately didn’t happen.”
On if this will decide the best NXT Women’s champion ever: “That’s been decided. I think for my own selfish reasons I love this and I think it will shut all the fans up for sure.”
On the match actually happening: “Whether it was then or later, it [this match] was going to happen either way. It just shows that both of us and our accomplishments are known enough to the fans that that’s something they want to see now.”
