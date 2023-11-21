wrestling / News
Shayna Baszler Is Interested In Matches With Giulia, Utami Hayashishita
Shayna Baszler says she wouldn’t mind facing off with STARDOM’s Giulia and Utami Hayashishita if she gets the chance. Baszler recently spoke with Tokyo Sports for a new interview and expressed an interest in facing the two stars.
“I’m looking at [competitors] who I think might be my opponents someday,” Baszler said (translated by DeepL). “I’m interested in Giulia, and Utami [Hayashishita] uses a technique named after me called Shocking Baszler. She has been to the jiu-jitsu and catch wrestling classes I teach, and I taught her that move.”
She continued, “I think it’s time for me to connect the dots. Japan is the place that recognized me as a professional wrestler, and I think I have a chance to come back as a complete person.”
