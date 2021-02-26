wrestling / News
Shayna Baszler Interrupts Lana & Naomi’s Latest TikTok Dance
February 26, 2021
Shayna Baszler has taken her feud with Lana to TikTok, bowling her over while she and Naomi were doing a new dance. You can see the video below, which had the two doing a dance trend to the tune of Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Porter’s “Amorphous” when Baszler walked through and shoulder checked Lana.
Lana and Naomi are the top contenders to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, through Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez have the next title shot to take place on next week’s NXT.
@thelanawwe3
I can’t believe Shayna attacked me during my ##tiktok dance with @trinandjon !!!! ##fyp ##foryou ##wwe ##wrestling ##tiktokfashionmonth
