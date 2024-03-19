wrestling / News
Shayna Baszler To Battle Masha Slamovich At Bloodsport X
Shayna Baszler’s opponent for Bloodsport X is set in Masha Slamovich. Josh Barnett announced on Monday that the previously-announced Baszler will battle Slamovich at the the April 4th show.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* Shayna Baszler vs. Masha Slamovich
* Erik Hammer vs. Lou Nixon
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Royce Isaacs
* Josh Barnett vs. Johnny Bloodsport
* Nic Nemeth vs. Mike Bailey
* AKIRA vs. Matt Makowski
* Axel Tischer vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Takuya Nomura vs. Fuminori Abe
In a place like Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport, when a name like Shayna Baszler is announced it's like blood in the water of an ocean of nothing but sharks.
One voice stood out loudest and proudest of all. A voice with a tenor of authority from her accomplishments and tone of pure… pic.twitter.com/u3wI9erGUB
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 19, 2024
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Mercedes Mone’s Deal with AEW, Confirmed To Be Multi-Year
- Raquel Rodriguez Reportedly Pulled From Active WWE Roster, Listed As ‘Out of Action’
- Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Backstage Reaction To Booker T Saying He Had a ‘Run In’ With CM Punk At NXT