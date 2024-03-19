wrestling / News

Shayna Baszler To Battle Masha Slamovich At Bloodsport X

March 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shayna Baszler Masha Slamovich Bloodsport X Image Credit: GCW

Shayna Baszler’s opponent for Bloodsport X is set in Masha Slamovich. Josh Barnett announced on Monday that the previously-announced Baszler will battle Slamovich at the the April 4th show.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* Shayna Baszler vs. Masha Slamovich
* Erik Hammer vs. Lou Nixon
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Royce Isaacs
* Josh Barnett vs. Johnny Bloodsport
* Nic Nemeth vs. Mike Bailey
* AKIRA vs. Matt Makowski
* Axel Tischer vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Takuya Nomura vs. Fuminori Abe

