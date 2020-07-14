wrestling / News

Shayna Baszler Mocks Fan Who Calls Her Ugly: ‘I’ll Keep Breaking Limbs and Pulling Hotter Tail Than You’

July 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Shayna Baszler Raw

As previously reported, Shayna Baszler finally returned to Raw last night. Following her return, she responded to a tweet by a fan calling her “ugly” and “the most unattractive woman on the WWE roster.”

Shayna Baszler wrote in response, “Go watch the Miss America pageant. In the meantime, I’ll keep breaking limbs and pulling hotter tail than you.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Shayna Baszler, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading