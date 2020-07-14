wrestling / News
Shayna Baszler Mocks Fan Who Calls Her Ugly: ‘I’ll Keep Breaking Limbs and Pulling Hotter Tail Than You’
– As previously reported, Shayna Baszler finally returned to Raw last night. Following her return, she responded to a tweet by a fan calling her “ugly” and “the most unattractive woman on the WWE roster.”
Shayna Baszler wrote in response, “Go watch the Miss America pageant. In the meantime, I’ll keep breaking limbs and pulling hotter tail than you.”
Go watch the Miss America pageant. In the meantime, I’ll keep breaking limbs and pulling hotter tail than you. https://t.co/uZDcZGClHX
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) July 14, 2020
