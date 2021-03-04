WWE News: Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax Defend Tag Titles on NXT, Imperium Appears During Non-Title Tag Match

– Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were successful in retaining the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on NXT. Baszler and Jax won the match after the referee was accidentally taken out by Raquel Gonzalez, and Adam Pearce came down with a referee to call for the bell as Dakota Kai was in a submission hold and passed out. However, Gonzalez was the legal person for her team.

– Imperium appeared on stage during the non-title match pitting Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch against Tomasso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher. The champions picked up the win, as you can see below: