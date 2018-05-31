wrestling / News
WWE News: Shayna Baszler & Nikki Cross Take Feud to Twitter, EC3 Talks Latest Win, Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT
– Following the events of last night’s NXT TV main event, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler & Nikki Cross had the following back and forth on Twitter…
I win actual official matches, like a REAL champion. If @NikkiCrossWWE wants to make a mockery of the title, I will make an example of her. https://t.co/fDbpxJgM7F
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) May 31, 2018
Say what you want about how I became (& still am) the #NXTChampion, but to entertain @NikkiCrossWWE delusions is to disrespect me, & more importantly, the title.
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) May 31, 2018
Hahahhaahhahahahahahahhahaahhahahahahahhahahahahahahhahahahahahahahhahahahahahhahahahahahahhahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahhahahahahhahahahahhahahahahahhahahahahahahhahahahhahahahahahahahhahahahahhahahahahhahahahahahahahhahahahahahhahhahahahahahhahahahahhahahahahahahhahahahahaha https://t.co/tDhIAgaK2u
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) May 31, 2018
Hehehehehehe her championship? My championship?! Hers??!! Hehehe all mine!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/3AtsHWinpb
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) May 31, 2018
Weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee swingy swingy swing, I win hehehe I win hehe bye bye bye hi!!!!! https://t.co/rsCbjPpZP8
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) May 31, 2018
brand new @WWENXT on @WWENetwork ooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo pic.twitter.com/N1bxitmqVC
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) May 31, 2018
– Following his win over Fabian Aichner on last night’s, EC3 says that with each win we can feel the tide changing as NXT becomes NX3….
– The following matches were confirmed for next week on last night’s NXT…
* Roderick Strong vs. Danny Burch
* Lacey Evans vs. Kairi Sane