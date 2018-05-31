WWE News: Shayna Baszler & Nikki Cross Take Feud to Twitter, EC3 Talks Latest Win, Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT

– Following the events of last night’s NXT TV main event, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler & Nikki Cross had the following back and forth on Twitter…

I win actual official matches, like a REAL champion. If @NikkiCrossWWE wants to make a mockery of the title, I will make an example of her. https://t.co/fDbpxJgM7F — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) May 31, 2018

Say what you want about how I became (& still am) the #NXTChampion, but to entertain @NikkiCrossWWE delusions is to disrespect me, & more importantly, the title. — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) May 31, 2018

Hehehehehehe her championship? My championship?! Hers??!! Hehehe all mine!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/3AtsHWinpb — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) May 31, 2018

Weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee swingy swingy swing, I win hehehe I win hehe bye bye bye hi!!!!! https://t.co/rsCbjPpZP8 — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) May 31, 2018

– Following his win over Fabian Aichner on last night’s, EC3 says that with each win we can feel the tide changing as NXT becomes NX3….

– The following matches were confirmed for next week on last night’s NXT…

* Roderick Strong vs. Danny Burch

* Lacey Evans vs. Kairi Sane