Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Shayna Baszler & Nikki Cross Take Feud to Twitter, EC3 Talks Latest Win, Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT

May 31, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
nikki cross nxt

– Following the events of last night’s NXT TV main event, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler & Nikki Cross had the following back and forth on Twitter…

– Following his win over Fabian Aichner on last night’s, EC3 says that with each win we can feel the tide changing as NXT becomes NX3….

– The following matches were confirmed for next week on last night’s NXT…

* Roderick Strong vs. Danny Burch
* Lacey Evans vs. Kairi Sane

article topics :

Nikki Cross, NXT, Shayna Baszler, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading