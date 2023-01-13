Shayna Baszler On Possibility Of a WWE vs. STARDOM Match, Would Love to Face Guys

Shayna Baszler knows a WWE vs. STARDOM crossover match may be unlikely, but she doesn’t think it’s impossible. STARDOM has been a destination for several stars before they came to WWE including Baszlr, Dakota Kai, Doudrop and more, and in a new interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion Baszler talked about that possibility and more. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On intergender wrestling: “I am a fan of intergender matches if they are done properly. The problem is, they often aren’t. As for me, I would love to have a match against any of the guys! Especially any of the technicians (namely [Minoru] Suzuki as he is my favorite).”

On the possibility of a WWE & STARDOM crossover match: “I have said many times would love a match against Giulia or Syuri, I think my ring style works really well with a style like theirs. As for a crossover, one thing in this business I have learned is ‘never say never.'”