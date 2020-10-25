Shayna Baszler On Her Reaction to Biting Becky Lynch in Raw Debut, Her Goals in WWE

Shayna Baszler wasn’t entirely certain if her big Raw debut of biting Becky Lynch’s neck was a good idea in the moment, but she points out that it worked. Baszler was a guest on a recent episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves and recalled her reaction to the moment, which Graves noted had a “mixed” reaction online. Baszler explained why she ended up on board with it and talked about what her goals in WWE are going forward. You can check out the highlights and full audio below:

On her reaction to biting Becky Lynch’s neck in her Raw debut: “So even I felt mixed about it as it happened. But the fact of the matter is, you can’t argue with — you already said like, everything was trending, people were talking about it. It’s a good gague as far as what’s getting people talking. So I guess it goes back to, I was talking to Kevin Owens when I was still at NXT. He was there I think, had an injury or something, I can’t remember. But he was at the Performance Center, and he was telling me that you forget being at NXT. Because NXT has a very loyal fanbase that you forget that the majority of maybe the RAW and SmackDown audience doesn’t necessarily watch NXT. So he said, you know, he was NXT champion, and it was a real eye-opening experience that when he started kind of dabbling on Raw and Smackdown when he was still champion, there were some crowds that didn’t know who he was. And it kind of blew my mind.

“So what’s going to be the thing — if I’m moving from NXT to Raw and Smackdown, you have to do something that’s going to make you stand out. What am I going to do? Just come out, do the thing and have a regular match? So I think in the end, I came around to being like, ‘Okay, people are talking about this? Yeah, that’s what I wanted anyway.’ So it worked.”

On what goals she has for her future in WWE: “I asked myself this question. Because it’s easy to say something like, ‘Oh, I want my real WrestleMania moment.’ But I think the legacy I want to leave is that there’s always been the the names that you talk about — and it’s always been men — that are like, the wrestlers. You talk about Dean Malenko and [William] Regal. These guys that are like, you can tell they’re wrestlers. And maybe they weren’t The Rock like — I’m not saying they didn’t sell out arenas; they obviously did. But you know, they’re not these bigger than life, over-the-top characters necessarily. But man, by the time they got done everyone knew that these guys are legit. And if anyone were to ever piss them off, they would mess someone up. They could, if they so chose. And I think that’s kind of the legacy I want to leave. At least in the United States, there’s not a list of women that are like that.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s After the Bell with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.

