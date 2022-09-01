Shayna Baszler On The “Revived Energy’ Of The WWE Locker Room

Shayna Baszler has seen a renewed sense of energy in the WWE locker room since the company’s recent changes, and discussed the situation in a new interview. Baszler spoke with Bleav in Pro Wrestling for a new interview and discussed the changes in WWE since Triple H took over the creative process. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the current energy in the locker room: “There is a kind of, like, renewed energy. You eat the same meal, even if you love it and it’s your favorite meal, you eat the same meal for a year in a row, you know, it’s going to get stale and regardless of how you think the product was, just changing the meal up is like, ‘Ooh, I can’t wait to try this'”

On the change going beyond talent: “There is an overall renewed energy with, not just talent, and the Universe watching, but like, production and camera crew people and ring crew people. It’s just a new energy because it is new. You know, and I think the past like, when you look at like, NXT Black and Gold and you look at like, recent weeks, the company is clearly in good hands.”

Baszler is set to face Liv Morgan for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday.