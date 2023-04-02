Shayna Baszler Weighs In On Teaming With Ronda Rousey At WrestleMania 39, Why They Have the Edge

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey are teaming up to be part of the women’s showcase match on WrestleMania 39 night two, and Baszler recently spoke with 411’s Jeffrey Harris about the match. Baszler spoke about partnering with Rousey and their chemistry during the conversation, and you can see the video and highlights below:

On the Women’s Tag Titles not being defended at WrestleMania: “Man, here’s the thing about that. They haven’t been on house shows, they haven’t defended. It’s a bunch of malarkey, if you ask me. So yeah, I think our plan — and we’ve talked about how that’s much crap. So I think our plan is to you know, clean up the division and then when the champs are the only ones left, to grab those titles and make everyone afraid of the champions again.”

On having the edge over their competitors in the match: “I think like they’re all talented, whatever everybody in this thus far is physically talented. But uh [Ronda] and I are real friends, and and we have real rapport and we have real history.”

On being part of the show: “It’s great, man. I mean, we didn’t know it was gonna happen. We were kind of already looking to next year, but this worked out and it’s where, you know I moved here to live with Ronda and whatever. So it’s where it all started, so here we are.”

On teaming with Rousey: “I mean, like I said we’ve been friends before we signed, before we started wrestling. We don’t have to — we didn’t just throw this together to try to like politic our way onto the WrestleMania card. We’re the real team in there. And people are going to see it.”

