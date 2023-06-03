Shayna Baszler On Wanting To Rebuild WWE Women’s Tag Team Division

In an interview with Cheap Heat, Shayna Baszler spoke about why she and Ronda Rousey wanted the WWE Women’s tag team titles and how they plan to rebuild the division.

She said: “We didn’t just want these titles. We’re tired of a tag division that’s so temporary all the time, like ‘Oh, we need to do something, let’s throw some girls together.’ We want to make a tag division. It’s very possible to have tag teams that also wrestle for singles, so I think we can build a tag division that doesn’t take away from the singles scene at all, so that’s what we want to do right now.”