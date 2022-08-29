Shayna Baszler On Women Getting More Opportunities With Recent WWE Regime Change

In an interview with the New York Post, Shayna Baszler spoke about the recent regime change in WWE and how it’s already led to women getting more opportunities. She will challenge Liv Morgan for the Smackdown Women’s title at Clash at the Castle this Saturday. Here are highlights:

On being ready to be champion: “At the time if you would have asked me, I think my answer would have been different. But I think in hindsight of just knowing how I felt, I think you can see it. … In hindsight, even when you look at how I was then compared to now, you can see I’ve come into my own. I found myself a little more.”

On being more comfortable now: “I think it’s easier to impress people when you’re more yourself. Just overall general comfort, being on screen, being in the ring, being in front of crowds that size. I think it’s so much better now.”

On Ronda Rousey getting booed in 2019 and how she feels about fan reactions now: “I feel like there was a side of her that was like, ‘OK you’re cheering for me now, but I know how this is.’ Now she is in this mode where, like, she just doesn’t care. Boo her, cheer her, whatever. She’s just doing what she does. Coincidently, I think it’s getting her more cheers now than she was before. I think when she first came back it was, ‘OK, I’ll do what you guys are thinking,’ But now it’s, ‘screw you, I don’t care what you’re thinking, I’m doing this.’ That’s always kind of been Ronda anyway.”

On the recent changes in WWE: “It’s exciting for everyone all around, not just talent. Production and crew people. It’s just an overall good energy right now. I think you are seeing girls get more time to tell their stories and do matches. For me, that’s like an answer you won’t hear from a lot of other people. Now I don’t feel rushed [in my matches]. I can go in and take my time and torture Liv as long as I need to.”