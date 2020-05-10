wrestling / News

WWE News: Shayna Baszler & Others Reacts To GSP UFC Hall of Fame News, Renee Picks Dana Brooke for MITB, WM 3 FS1

May 10, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Shayna Baszler Raw

– Shayna Baszler, Shane Helms, Renee Young, and other wrestling stars took to Twitter tonight to react to the news that George St-Pierre will be going into the UFC Hall of Fame.

– WWE tweeted asking who will be the next Ms. Money in the Bank on Sunday night. Renee Young replied that she thinks it will be Dana Brooke. That prompted Dana to respond: “You are always on my side queen. I miss you on #mainevent always making me smile with ur commentary!! Let’s do this”

– WWE on Fox tweeted about WrestleMania III airing on FS1 at 8PM ET on Tuesday night, right before WWE Backstage.

