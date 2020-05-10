WWE News: Shayna Baszler & Others Reacts To GSP UFC Hall of Fame News, Renee Picks Dana Brooke for MITB, WM 3 FS1

– Shayna Baszler, Shane Helms, Renee Young, and other wrestling stars took to Twitter tonight to react to the news that George St-Pierre will be going into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Legitimately surprised that @GeorgesStPierre wasn’t already in the HoF. Long overdue. (Now add @frankshamrock) — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) May 10, 2020

Love GSP!!! — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 10, 2020

Hell yeah @GeorgesStPierre into the @ufc HOF! First star to suck me into the sport. Congrats! 🇨🇦 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) May 10, 2020

Me and GSP almost literally ran into each other in the ATL airport because we were both looking at our phones. He was incredibly polite and respectful. Easy pick for HoF. https://t.co/GMSluorrQb — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 10, 2020

I remember the GSP era.. He was a killer back in the day. Just a shredded assassin. #UFC249 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 10, 2020

– WWE tweeted asking who will be the next Ms. Money in the Bank on Sunday night. Renee Young replied that she thinks it will be Dana Brooke. That prompted Dana to respond: “You are always on my side queen. I miss you on #mainevent always making me smile with ur commentary!! Let’s do this”

You are always on my side queen. I miss you on #mainevent always making me smile with ur commentary!! Let’s do this https://t.co/2zyllfRyD4 — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) May 10, 2020

– WWE on Fox tweeted about WrestleMania III airing on FS1 at 8PM ET on Tuesday night, right before WWE Backstage.