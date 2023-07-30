– During a recent interview with News 18, WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler discussed her plans to pursue championship gold after beating Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam next month. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“Once I take care of Ronda Rousey, and I called for it to a fight. So I’m gonna beat Ronda Rousey at what she’s the best in the world at. I think everyone’s head has to look in my direction after that. So whether that happens in, you know, a month or a year, I think that’s the eventual path that happens.”

Shayna Baszler has not held a singles title in WWE since losing the NXT Women’s Championship to Rhea Ripley in December 2019. She is also a three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Baszler faces her former tag team partner Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam 2023 on Saturday, August 5. The event is being held at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.