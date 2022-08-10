Shayna Baszler Plans on Tearing All of Liv Morgan’s Limbs Off at WWE Clash at the Castle

– WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler appeared on today’s edition of The Bump and delivered a message to SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan ahead of their title match at WWE Clash at the Castle. Baszler directed the following at the champion:

“Liv, I think you better start preparing now. Start making all your meals into shakes so that you can eat them through a straw. It’ll be easier. I hope you live with a really good friend who can help you wipe your a**. Can I say that? So, you’re gonna have a lot of trouble doing that with no arms. You know, if you wanna study footage on how to fight, then I suggest, as I mentioned, watch that knight in Monty Python. Your best chance is gonna be hopping around after me trying to bite my ankles after I tear all your limbs off.”

Liv Morgan later responded to the clip of Baszler on The Bump, and she wrote the following response on her Twitter: “Thank you for your insight Shayna. I made sure to write it all down so that I can wipe my own ass with all that bulls*** that just came outta your mouth.”

Baszler won a Gauntlet Match on last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown to earn a title shot against Liv Morgan at Clash at the Castle. The event is scheduled for September 3 at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.