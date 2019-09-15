WWE News: Shayna Baszler Praises Bloodsport II, Full Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston Match From 2009, Dolph Ziggler Promises Success

– Shayna Baszler had nothing but praise for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport II, which happened last night and aired on FITE. The show also featured Killer Kross calling out Batista.

I dare you know-it-all fans to watch @JoshLBarnett ‘s #Bloodsport & say they can’t wrestle….. — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) September 15, 2019

– WWE has released a free match between Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston from TLC 2009.

– Dolph Ziggler posted a message to Twitter promising that he and Robert Roode will win the RAW tag team titles tonight.