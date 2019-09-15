wrestling / News

WWE News: Shayna Baszler Praises Bloodsport II, Full Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston Match From 2009, Dolph Ziggler Promises Success

September 15, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shayna Baszler WWE NXT 9-11-19

– Shayna Baszler had nothing but praise for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport II, which happened last night and aired on FITE. The show also featured Killer Kross calling out Batista.

– WWE has released a free match between Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston from TLC 2009.

– Dolph Ziggler posted a message to Twitter promising that he and Robert Roode will win the RAW tag team titles tonight.

