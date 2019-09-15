wrestling / News
WWE News: Shayna Baszler Praises Bloodsport II, Full Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston Match From 2009, Dolph Ziggler Promises Success
– Shayna Baszler had nothing but praise for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport II, which happened last night and aired on FITE. The show also featured Killer Kross calling out Batista.
I dare you know-it-all fans to watch @JoshLBarnett ‘s #Bloodsport & say they can’t wrestle…..
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) September 15, 2019
.@JoshLBarnett ‘s #Bloodsport > #UFCVancouver
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) September 15, 2019
– WWE has released a free match between Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston from TLC 2009.
– Dolph Ziggler posted a message to Twitter promising that he and Robert Roode will win the RAW tag team titles tonight.
DZ & RR will deliver at #WWEClash
+ winning the tag titles will be easier than delivering this elaborate, cool guy handshake pic.twitter.com/uT0EDfyq3P
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) September 15, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Why The Patriot Was Brought in to Face Bret Hart for the Title at Ground Zero, Explains Why It Didn’t Headline the Show
- Triple H Doesn’t See NXT vs. AEW as a War, Talks About NXT’s Growth
- Sean Waltman Recalls Helping Convince the Carters To Buy TNA, Talks Jerry Jarrett First Reaching Out
- Angelina Love Reveals Her ‘Uncomfortable’ Experience Dealing With a Stalker in Las Vegas