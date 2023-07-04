Shayna Baszler Cuts Promo On Raw, Explains Attack on Ronda Rousey

Shayna Baszler appeared on this week’s Raw to explain her attack of Ronda Rousey during WWE Money in the Bank. As noted, Baszler turned on Rousey during the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match and assaulted her before walking away, leading to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez recapturing the titles. Rousey appeared on this week’s Raw and was quickly confronted by Baszler, who came to the ring and said her motivations.

Baszler pointed out that Rousey was not there for her during various crucial points in her life such as during the indies, and noted that Rousey has ruined wrestling for her. As a result, she said, she is going to be the one to shut Rousey up. The two then brawled, which ended with Baszler hitting Rousey with a running knee strike.