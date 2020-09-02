wrestling / News
Shayna Baszler, R-Truth & More Set For This Week’s The Bump
September 1, 2020 | Posted by
The full set of guests for tomorrow’s The Bump have been revealed, and they include Shayna Baszler, R-Truth, and more. WWE announced the guest list that includes Baszler and Truth, along with Sam Roberts and producer Adam Pearce.
The show airs at 10 AM ET on the WWE Network and digital platforms.
You know we'll get some 🔥 takes from @notsam when we talk #WWEPayback, #WWERaw, and more! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/6YY3iOV68q
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 1, 2020
PLUS: @ScrapDaddyAP has had a busy few days, and he's calling in to tell us all about it tomorrow on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/il4lDqATIj
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 1, 2020
