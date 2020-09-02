wrestling / News

Shayna Baszler, R-Truth & More Set For This Week’s The Bump

September 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Bump

The full set of guests for tomorrow’s The Bump have been revealed, and they include Shayna Baszler, R-Truth, and more. WWE announced the guest list that includes Baszler and Truth, along with Sam Roberts and producer Adam Pearce.

The show airs at 10 AM ET on the WWE Network and digital platforms.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Bump, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading