wrestling / News
Shayna Baszler Reportedly Re-Signs With WWE
September 6, 2024 | Posted by
Shayna Baszler is sticking with WWE for the foreseeable future, signing a new deal according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Baszler signed a new multi-year deal with the company, though the specific length is not known.
The report notes that Baszler’s contract with WWE was set to expired this year and that the deal for a new contract came together recently. One longtime WWE staffer noted that Baszler is always easy to work with and has no ego regarding her work with the company, and a higher-up added that Baszler has been helpful in regard to the newer talent as well.
Baszler has been with WWE since 2017 and recently formed the Pure Fusion Collective with Zoey Stark and Sonya Deville, competing on Raw.
