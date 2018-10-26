Shayna Baszler Recalls Why the NXT Roster Missed the Evolution Announcement

– Shayna Baszler spoke with the Breaking Kayfabe podcast for an interview hyping this weekend’s Evolution. Highlights are below per PWInsider:

On why the NXT talents missed the Raw taping where Evolution was announced: “They pulled aside the girls the Monday morning of the announcement and were going to fly us to Raw since they wanted NXT representation. We were supposed to be on the stage when Stephanie was making the announcement. We hustled to get to the jet, not a commercial plane. We packed our bags, and since it’s a big to do, I had to get the title shined up, race to the airport which was a thirty to forty-minute drive and when we get there we found out the flight was delayed, and we’re sitting there and it just keeps getting delayed. So, we finally land and we’re told it will take another thirty minutes to fuel up the plane. We know the segment will be the first one, so we decide to do our makeup and get our gear on right there since we’ll need to get off and go straight to tv since it will be the first segment on Raw. So, during the walkthrough the pilot, who was hired by WWE, we’re told he hits his head on a crossbeam of the plane and split open his head and had to get stitches. All this time, we were in contact with the WWE and they finally said it’s not gonna happen, so I had to watch it on TV.”

On Triple H’s treatment of female talent: “He’s really invested in building up the women. He treats us like wrestlers, he’ll talk to me like he does to Adam Cole. I wish people would understand how much freedom he gives us. Just the fact we’re getting a creative say is making it different.”