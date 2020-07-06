Shayna Baszler Recently Taped A Match For Main Event

As we reported last week, Shayna Baszler was pulled from WWE TV, allegedly because Vince McMahon soured on her due to her MMA style and not ‘checking his buttons’ when it comes to a female wrestler.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Baszler recently worked the WWE tapings and will appear on an upcoming episode of Main Event. It’s unknown when she will appear, but WWE filmed two episodes at the most recent tapings.