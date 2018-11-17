Shayna Baszler Retains NXT Women’s Title At NXT Takeover: War Games II (Pics, Video)

Shayna Baszler managed to retain the NXT Women’s title against Kairi Sane at NXT Takeover: War Games II in a 2 of 3 falls match. Baszler took the first fall after interference from Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. Sane then won the second fall, only to get caught with a surprise pin from Baszler for the third and final fall. The match saw Dakota Kai and Io Shirai run out to help Sane at one point.

