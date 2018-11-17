wrestling / News
Shayna Baszler Retains NXT Women’s Title At NXT Takeover: War Games II (Pics, Video)
Shayna Baszler managed to retain the NXT Women’s title against Kairi Sane at NXT Takeover: War Games II in a 2 of 3 falls match. Baszler took the first fall after interference from Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. Sane then won the second fall, only to get caught with a surprise pin from Baszler for the third and final fall. The match saw Dakota Kai and Io Shirai run out to help Sane at one point.
You scared? #ShaynaTwoTime #NXTTakeOver @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/tJxcmeCUW4
The #QueenOfSpades couldn't be more ready…@QoSBaszler & @KairiSaneWWE are about to go #2OutOf3Falls at #NXTTakeOver: WarGames II for the @WWENXT #WomensChampionship! pic.twitter.com/e2LTkUxCvz
AHOY! The #PiratePrincess @KairiSaneWWE is focused on the hard voyage ahead as she looks to reclaim her treasure in the #WWENXT #WomensTitle! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/1mPclTWuwj
… and just like that, @QoSBaszler secures the FIRST fall! #2OutOf3Falls #NXTakeOver
THE SCOREBOARD: @QoSBaszler: 1@KairiSaneWWE: 0 pic.twitter.com/nTE7VKvNt4
What are THEY doing out here?!? #FourHorsewomen #NXTTakeOver @KairiSaneWWE @jessamynduke @MarinaShafir pic.twitter.com/6B4MfEnJAe
AHOY, ladies! ⚓️ #NXTTakeOver #2OutOf3Falls @QoSBaszler @KairiSaneWWE @[email protected] jessamynduke pic.twitter.com/7nui4gXvLk
The numbers game doesn't mean a thing to @KairiSaneWWE, because she just TOOK TO THE SKIES at #NXTTakeOver: WarGames II! pic.twitter.com/wIgGRIiAcf
It's the #GeniusOfTheSky @shirai_io!!!! #NXTTakeOver #2OutOf3Falls pic.twitter.com/lRODEqez6S
THE QUEEN REIGNS. ♠️@QoSBaszler gets the final fall to RETAIN the #WWENXT #WomensTitle! #NXTTakeOver #2OutOf3Falls @jessamynduke @MarinaShafir pic.twitter.com/jddeEbrwx0
