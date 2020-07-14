wrestling / News
Shayna Baszler Returns on Raw, Takes Aim at Women’s Division (Pics, Video)
Shayna Baszler had her return to Raw and cut a promo announcing her intention to destroy the competition in the women’s division. Baszler made her first appearance on Raw in a couple of months, coming to the ring and wiping out Akira Tozawa’s ninjas to call a halt to Tozawa’s match with R-Truth before it could begin. She then cut a promo talking about how she’s been patient and let people have their fun on the brand, but she’s done with that and is ready to deliver a hard dose of reality to the “weak minded women’s champions” in WWE./
Baszler has been off of TV since she defeated Natalya in a Submission match on the May 18th episode of Raw. You can see pics and video from tonight’s appearance below:
♠♠♠♠♠♠♠♠♠♠♠@QoSBaszler is HERE. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tl3AOT97Lv
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2020
#WWERaw's reality ✅: @QoSBaszler. pic.twitter.com/wncQvLBlPl
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2020
Hold that #247Championship close, @RonKillings.#WWERaw @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/H1WX3qZi1C
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 14, 2020
The only thing you see, you know it's gonna be…the #QueenofSpades is here on #WWERaw!@QoSBaszler just issued a WARNING! pic.twitter.com/Z3k5sfAiw4
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2020
Never left. #Reality https://t.co/8FSWB5z1aT
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) July 14, 2020
