Shayna Baszler Returns on Raw, Takes Aim at Women’s Division (Pics, Video)

Shayna Baszler had her return to Raw and cut a promo announcing her intention to destroy the competition in the women’s division. Baszler made her first appearance on Raw in a couple of months, coming to the ring and wiping out Akira Tozawa’s ninjas to call a halt to Tozawa’s match with R-Truth before it could begin. She then cut a promo talking about how she’s been patient and let people have their fun on the brand, but she’s done with that and is ready to deliver a hard dose of reality to the “weak minded women’s champions” in WWE./

Baszler has been off of TV since she defeated Natalya in a Submission match on the May 18th episode of Raw. You can see pics and video from tonight’s appearance below: