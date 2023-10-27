Shayna Baszler Says Rhea Ripley Is One of Her Favorite Opponents

In a recent interview with TNT Sports, Shayna Baszler noted that Rhea Ripley stands out as one of her favorite career rivalries (per Fightful). Baszler explained that her NXT title loss to Ripley in 2019 was a standout encounter despite the defeat in her mind. You can find a highlight from Baszler and watch a clip from the interview below.

On the dynamics between Ripley and herself whenever they enter the ring: “I remember first and foremost that we thoroughly enjoy beating the snot out of each other. It sounds crazy. Maybe it’s people on the outside, but I think because of that, Rhea is definitely one of my favorite rivalries. As much as, and I think it’s like in every sport even as a player in that sport that, sure you want to beat your opponent in the most dominant like lopsided fashion and you’re gonna try. But I think all of us kind of like, very much enjoy those back and forth drag out, kind of, these wars like that, and you enjoy watching those more. You know what I mean, there is this side of me that loves that. So I know with Rhea, I’m gonna get that, every time we get in the ring, so she’s definitely one of my favorites. I know I ended up not on the right side of that match, but my match I had where Rhea took the title from me is one of my favorite matches. I’d love to carry that on. You know what I mean, anytime, anytime she wants to get it, she can.”