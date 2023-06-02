Shayna Baszler Says Ronda Rousey Demanded Their Run As A Tag Team

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey have been tagging together at long last, and Baszler credits Rousey for stepping up to make the team happen. Baszler appeared on Peter Rosenberg’s Cheapo Heat podcast and talked about her teaming with Rousey, which has led to a WWE Women’s Tag team Championship run for them. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On Ronda demanding that WWE pair them together: “Ronda is Ronda, right. She’s been main title, she main-evented WrestleMania. She still gets one of the loudest pops when we walk out. This was something she demanded. We’d been asking for it forever, but she finally put her foot down and went to the office and said, ‘Listen, we’ve been asking for this forever. You keep telling us, ‘After, after, after this [and] this.’ I honestly don’t know if she hadn’t done that, if they ever would have got to it. I wasn’t in a position yet to be elevated to a Ronda level, so the fact that Ronda said, ‘No, stop. I’ve done this. I want to do this because this is why I started wrestling.’ So I think that’s huge. She could be main-eventing SummerSlam. She doesn’t have to be where she is, which is elevating these titles.”

On Rousey bringing attention to the tag division: “Yeah, it’s just a direction that I don’t think they would have looked at, just because Ronda is who she is. As much as, love her or hate her, she brings eyes, and that’s the way she’s always been. She was that way in MMA. I at least want people to understand, this is happening because she demanded it. She demanded to work with me as a friend, so it’s cool to have someone who truly isn’t out for themselves. In show business, that’s so rare, so it’s very cool.”