– During a recent interview with Graham GSM Matthews for WrestleRant, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler discussed her goals as WWE Tag TEma Champions with partner Ronda Rousey. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Shayna Baszler on wanting to create a real tag division with Ronda Rousey: “It’s a thing we’ve wanted and it’s not just about winning these titles. It’s about shining a spotlight on the tag division and creating a real tag division, not just a bunch of opportunistic girls that partner together to try to jump into this story. We want a tag division. And if there’s one thing this past year that we’ve learned it’s that, [like] with the Usos and Kevin and Sami, you can have that be a main focused story and it not take away from the singles title stories at all. In fact, it enhanced them. The same can happen for the women and there’s no reason with all the talent we have in the locker room that it isn’t that way… It’s the most talented women’s locker room in wrestling.”

On the myth that the tag titles can’t be featured in storylines as big as the singles titles: “I think [there’s] been a sort of perpetuated myth. I don’t know that anyone says it out loud, but if you’re in a tag team you can’t go after a singles title. Nobody wants to be in a tag team because everybody wants a singles title of course. But like I said, there’s no reason they can’t be just as important or be involved in that same story. The men’s division does it and we have the talent to do it in the women’s division too. That’s what we’re ready to show.”

On last Friday’s edition of SmackDown, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to unify the titles. At next weekend’s WWE Money in the Bank 2023 event, they will defend the titles against former champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.