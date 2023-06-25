Shayna Baszler Says She & Ronda Rousey Have Discussed How a Feud Would Play Out

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions now, but Baszler says they’ve discussed what the story of a feud between them would be like. Baszler spoke with WrestleRant for a new interview and talked about how they’ve discussed a potential rivalry would play into their MMA backgrounds.

I mean, we’ve talked about — so in combat sports, it’s kind of this rule in MMA or amateur wrestling, Jujitsu, whatever — It’s kind of a thing where if I have the title, and my teammate works their way up through tournament and takes out everyone and earns their spot, as my friend, it would be disrespectful for me to deny them that or to refuse to give them that opportunity,” Baszler said (per Fightful). “It’s almost offensive if the person bows out like, ‘Oh, she’s my teammate. I’m not gonna be –‘ like, ‘Wait, you don’t think I have I can defend against you, what’s up?’

She continued, “We have talked about how that story hasn’t really been told in a pro wrestling sense. It’s always like someone angry turning, whatever. A miscue, that’s whatever it is, but the story of how combat sports is, I think there’s an opportunity and untouched story along that path as well. All that being said, you know, we have these [the Women’s Tag Titles] to defend. If that comes along, you know, that comes along. It’s not like — I don’t know, we’ll see what happens. Like I said, we don’t want to be stuck in that mode where we have these so we’re not looking at the singles titles anymore. So we’ll see what happens.”