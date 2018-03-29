Shayna Baszler Says Ember Moon Fears Her Now, Talks NXT Takeover: New Orleans Match

– Shayna Baszler spoke with WWE.com for a new interview hyping her match with Ember Moon at NXT Takeover: New Orleans. Highlights are below:

On why her rematch with Ember Moon will be different than the first one: “Because now Ember will have fear. Did she “win” by a technicality of the rules last time? Sure. But she still couldn’t lift her arm to wash her own hair, and she had trouble swallowing food and liquids afterwards. She knows there is no way to truly stop me. As soon as I grab ahold of her, she will remember that.”

On criticism that she’s ‘abrasive’ towards the WWE Universe: “You know, I want to see this “rulebook” that everyone says I’m not following. Who says what is the right way and what isn’t? That is some imagined social construct that people made up to feel okay about being average. I am where I am, and what I’m doing is working just fine the way that I’m doing it.”

On what to expect at NXT Takeover: New Orleans: “All the keyboard warriors better gather together and bring tissues, because at TakeOver, the hero, Ember Moon, loses her title. And The Queen of Spades will be the new champ, while everyone else will still be crying. This isn’t a bandwagon; it’s a war wagon. You won’t be able to hop on because you’re going to get run over.”