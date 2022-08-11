Shayna Baszler Says Liv Morgan’s Fans ‘Know Nothing About Wrestling’

– During her appearance on this week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, SmackDown Women’s Championship No. 1 contender Shayna Baszler discussed Liv Morgan earning a controversial win over Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam 2022, explaining how Liv Morgan tapped out first before the pinfall and also insulted Morgan’s fans. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“The slow-mo was played. She tapped before the third count dropped. You can, ‘Oh, the ref’s decision is final,’ sure. But the fact of the matter remains, she knows she tapped. We all can see in slow-motion that she tapped. The fact that she has a fandom that’s claiming that I’m the one’s wrong about that? That’s your hero? That’s how you want your hero to be, to skate by on a technicality and not be legit? Nah, not for me and not my nieces. They’re gonna look at someone like me, who leaves no question. You will tap, or you will take a nap, or your bones will snap. There’s no question. That’s a champion. Her fans clearly, she has the group of the WWE Universe that know nothing about wrestling. So that’s the only excuse I see.”

Shayna Baszler will challenge Liv Morgan for the title at WWE Clash at the Castle. The event is scheduled for September 3 at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.