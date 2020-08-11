wrestling / News

Shayna Baszler Says She Was Born In and Molded by Raw Underground

August 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Shayna Baszler Raw Underground

As noted, Shayna Baszler stepped up for Raw Underground on last night’s show. Following her appearance, she commented on what took place during Raw UG on her Twitter account.

After the WWE Twitter said her “fight” was all-out chaos, Baszler responded, “Quite the opposite. This is me in absolute control. #Reality.” Additionally, she evoked Tom Hardy’s Bane from The Dark Knight Rises when she tweeted, “You only just discovered the Underground. I was born in it, molded by it. #RawUnderground #Reality” You can view her tweets below.

