– WrestlingInc.com recently spoke to WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler, who discussed her relationship with longtime friend and former tag team partner, Ronda Rousey. Below are some highlights.

Shayna Baszler on the loyalty Ronda Rousey has for friends: “She’s loyal to her friends. Like, undyingly.”

On what’s next for Rousey: “She doesn’t know if she’s going off, she doesn’t know if she’s coming back or not. She’s taking some time either way and wanted to make sure if she doesn’t come back to this, that she has a match with Marina. And so they’ve been friends longer than me and her have been friends, and it didn’t matter the letters behind the event, she just wanted to have a match with her friend and that’s what she did.”

On a potential Rousey return: “If I know Ronda, she’ll want to get her one up on me, so we’ll see.”

Rousey wrestled her last match in WWE in August 2023 at SummerSlam, where Baszler defeated her in an MMA Rules Match. She later wrestled a match in ROH, teaming with her longtime friend Marina Shafir.