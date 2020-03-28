Shayna Baszler Says WWE’s Current Situation Will Let Them Get Creative

In an interview with Digital Spy, Shayna Baszler spoke about how WWE’s filming at the Performance Center due to the Coronavirus pandemic gives them the opportunity to be creative. Here are highlights:

On taping Wrestlemania at the Performance Center: “It opens up a bunch of possibilities that nobody would have even thought of if it wasn’t this way. It’s going to be interesting to see how creative people get. It’s obviously going to be very different and not just because there’s no audience but this has never been done and now we’re free to be as creative as we want with this stuff. I think there is kind of a buzz about, you know, ‘what’s this going to be like?’ I think there’s a different sort of excitement to it.”

On WWE providing a distraction: “I think to give a couple days where people can sit and talk about like, the good guy and the bad guy and who they’re cheering for, it’s something else to talk about. It’s kind of the most important time for us right now. The world needs it, you know, just as a mental reprieve.”

On biting Becky Lynch: “If I was to just come out there and beat Becky up like I did to everyone during the Survivor Series build everyone would have been like, ‘oh there’s Shayna doing that thing again.’ I knew I had to do something to turn everyone’s heads and it got everyone talking and I think it got a lot more attention than if I had just done the usual thing. So no press is bad press. Everybody was watching and everybody saw that clip, even if they didn’t see it live, so it did exactly what it needed to.”